Srinagar: Swami Abhishek Brahmchari from Varanasi today said India is emerging as a global leader

He said the people of Kashmir love India. He said Jammu and Kashmir is rising post abrogation of Article 370.

Calling Jammu and Kashmir a land of Kashyap Rishi, he said Hinduism preaches tolerance and love for humanity. He said Jammu and Kashmir youth have a huge potential. “It is time to harness this potential. Kashmir is paradise on earth. Kashmir’s youth loves India,” he said.

Earlier. Swami Abhishek Brahmchari arrived here on a two-day visit. Soon after his arrival, he visited the Shankaracharya temple for a darshan.