INDIA CROSSES 1 CRORE COVID CASES MARK

The total number of people so far infected by the novel coronavirus in India crossed the one crore-mark, numbers coming in from states on Friday evening show.

According to Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at John Hopkins University, U.S. leads the table in coronavirus cases with 1,72,33,022 cases. Brazil stands at third position with 71,10,434 cases.

The trend of exponential increase in India’s total COVID-19 recoveries continues with the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossing a “crucial peak”, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The total recovered cases are more than 30 times the number of active cases, the ministry said.

According to JHU, death toll in US stands at 3,11,010 followed by Brazil at 1,84,827 and India at 1,45,171.

In the United States, Vice President Mike Pence received a shot of the Pfizer vaccine, becoming the highest profile world leader to be vaccinated for the novel coronavirus.