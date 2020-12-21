India cancels all incoming flights from UK

Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, the Indian govt has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India shall be temporarily suspended till 11:59 pm, 31st December.

This suspension to start with effect from 11.59 pm, 22nd December, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said.

As a measure of abundant precaution, passengers arriving from UK in all transit flights (flights that have taken off or flights which are reaching India before 22nd Dec at 11.59 pm) should be subject to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at airports, the government said.