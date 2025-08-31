India becoming Viksit Bharat under PM’s leadership: LG

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said India is set to become `Viksit Bharat’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Along with self-reliance, a new self-confidence has also been awakened in our country, and we remain focused on our goal of a developed India. India is the hope for the world, and it can show humanity the path to a prosperous and happy future,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He was speaking at the International Buddha Peace Awards and Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Awards function. The event was organised by Buddhanjali Research Foundation at Srinagar.

The event was also graced by Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor extended his heartiest congratulations to all the award winners and lauded their significant contributions to society.

“The contribution of each one of the Awardees is an inspiration for all. They are an embodiment of courage, harmony, peace, selfless service, nationalism, and they represent the idea of India,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the youth to reaffirm their commitment to the noble values and ideals of Mahatma Buddha and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, and make their valuable contribution to nation-building, while serving humanity with dedication and devotion and spreading the values of peace and harmony.

“The greatest art of living is one that includes the welfare of others. We have to give the message to society that social values, such as selfless service, can only be preserved by adhering to the path of morality.

It is also our collective responsibility to inspire society to be proud of its rich cultural heritage,” he added.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor paid homage to the citizens who have lost their lives in the recent natural calamities in Jammu and Kashmir. He reiterated the commitment of the Government of India and the UT Administration to the rehabilitation of the affected families.

He also said that the upliftment and respect of everyone from weaker and deprived sections of the society is our aim, and it is our commitment to ensure youth and women are empowered to move forward on the path of development.

Neelam Sonker, former Member of Parliament; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Kailash Masoom, Chairman, Buddhanjali Research Foundation; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Basharat Qayoom, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama; Dr.G.V.Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Srinagar; Dasbabu Jayswal, Yuvraj Kumar, Film Actor, senior officials, and people from different walks of life were present at the felicitation ceremony.