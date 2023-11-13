Less than two weeks after it abstained on a Jordanian-drafted resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict, India was among 145 countries which voted in favour of a United Nations resolution that condemned Israeli settlement activities in “the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan”.

The UN draft resolution, titled “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan”, was passed with overwhelming majority on November 9.

While seven countries — United States, Canada, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia and Nauru — voted against the resolution, 18 abstained from voting.

With the resolution, the UN condemned settlement activities in the areas, and any activities involving the confiscation of land, disruption of livelihood of protected persons, forced transfer of civilians, and annexation of land, whether de facto or through national legislation.

On October 28, India had abstained on the Jordanian-drafted resolution that called for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities. The resolution did not make any mention of the militant group Hamas.

The resolution, which had garnered 121 votes in favour, 44 abstentions, and 14 against, had also demanded the immediate, continuous, sufficient and unhindered provision of essential goods and services to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip. The resolution was titled “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations.”

India’s voting on November 9 reflects Delhi’s traditional position on the Israel-Palestine issue, where it has supported a negotiated two-state solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders, in peace with Israel.

This was maintained at the October 28 explanation of vote when Delhi had abstained. At that time, India had said that terrorism is a “malignancy” and knows no borders, nationality or race and the world should not buy into any justification of terror acts.

