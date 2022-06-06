Srinagar: Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar Range, took part in the celebrations of the Iconic Week of the Ministry of Finance today.

The celebration was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” (AKAM) at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi and was telecast across 75 major cities of India.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a digital exhibition outlining the stellar work of the Ministry of Finance over the years and launched a special edition of five coins in various denominations with the AKAM logo embossed on them.

The Prime Minister also launched the Jan-Samarth portal – a single unified National Portal which will provide ease and convenience to all beneficiaries of credit-linked Government schemes. Through this portal, the beneficiaries can now log on and review all criteria for eligibility and apply online.

During the week-long programme, the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs will be showcasing various governance reforms fructified under both the ministries encompassing the evolution of the financial sector and the economic development of the country.

Various other programmes will be held by various departments of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs across India like the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Department of Financial Services, Controller General of Accounts, and Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management among others from June 06 to June 11, 2022.

AKAM is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

The journey of AKAM commenced on 12th March 2021 which started a 75- week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023.