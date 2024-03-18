Inclement Weather Expected in Kashmir on Mar 21, 22

Weatherman on Monday forecast generally cloudy weather with possibility of light rain/snow at many places with thunder, lightning and gusty winds over plains of Jammu and Kashmir on March 21 and 22.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that generally dry weather was expected till March 20.

“From March 21-22, generally cloudy weather with possibility of light rain/snow is expected at many places with thunder/lightning & gusty winds over plains of Kashmir & Jammu Division,” he said, adding, “On March 23, generally dry weather is expected while partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow at few places is expected on March 24-25.”

Regarding night temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 3.5°C against 2.0°C on the previous night which was below normal by 1.2°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 2.8°C against 2.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 1.3°C against minus 1.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 3.2°C against 2.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 1.3°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 13.2°C and it was below normal by 1.7°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 7.8°C, Batote 9.2°C and Bhaderwah 3.8°C, he said. (GNS)

