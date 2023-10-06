Incarcerated Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2023 for her fight against the oppression of women.

ADVERTISEMENT

She becomes 19th woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

“The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPeacePrize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all,” announced the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Incarcerated Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi Wins Nobel Peace Prize 3

The prize worth 11 million Swedish crowns (around $ 1 million) will presented in Oslo on December 10, the death anniversary of Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

Narges is among the leading human rights activists in Iran, which is among the worst countries for women rights. Violent protests had broken out in the country after Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman, was killed in the custody of the morality police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nobel laureate has been arrested 13 times, convicted five times and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes, said the Nobel Prize website, adding, “Her brave struggle has come with tremendous personal costs.”

“Narges Mohammadi is a woman, a human rights advocate, and a freedom fighter. In awarding her this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honour her courageous fight for human rights, freedom, and democracy in Iran,” said the website.

She is now serving multiple sentences at a prison in Tehran for charges that include spreading propaganda against the state, reports suggest.

Narges is also the deputy head of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, a non-governmental organisation led by Shirin Ebadi, the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.