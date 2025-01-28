JAMMU, JANUARY 27: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inaugurated the newly constructed Tawi State Guest House on Canal Road, Jammu, in a significant addition to the state’s hospitality infrastructure.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Ministers Javed Ahmad Dar and Satish Sharma, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Hospitality & Protocol Rashmi Singh, Director Hospitality & Protocol Ashwani Kumar, Joint Director H&P Naresh Kumar and other senior officers and concerned officials attended the event.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed inspection of the facility, including the VVIP suites, mini-suites, bedrooms, conference hall, and other amenities.

Officials briefed him on the space allocation and state-of-the-art facilities available at the guest house.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister commended the efforts of the Hospitality & Protocol Department in developing this facility that will serve as an important asset for hosting state guests and high-level delegations.

Giving details, an official handout stated that the ground floor of the guest house features five suites, three bedrooms, a conference hall with a seating capacity of 45 persons, a kitchen, a pantry, and a waiting area.

The first floor comprises one VVIP suite, two mini-suites, two suites, two additional rooms, and another waiting area.

The guest house has been equipped with modern amenities, including an advanced HVAC system, a furnished conference hall with audio-visual facilities, and an 8-passenger lift for convenience.