Srinagar: After completing his B.Sc in 2019, Shabir Ahmad Khan, 26, struggled to find a job for three years.

From appearing for job tests to approaching various companies for work, his efforts did not yield results.

It was only after a suggestion by one of his friends that he applied for the post of consultant in one of the leading e-commerce companies in Srinagar. “While I got the desired salary package, my growth in the company is equally satisfactory,” he said.

Not just Khan, e-commerce and courier services are becoming one of the biggest employers in the valley.

Currently, thousands of the youth are working as managers, packaging staff, and delivery boys for various courier and e-commerce companies.

Scores of new companies have come up in the valley, which has further created job avenues.

Sample this: Fast Beetle, the Srinagar-based logistic service company, employs 104 people and has a huge clientele.

“We have 104 employees. Of whom 65 work as delivery boys. We work with over 1200 business outlets in Kashmir which again provide employment to thousands of people directly and indirectly,” said Sami Ullah Sheikh, co-founder of Fast Beetle.

“E-commerce is the future. We are sure that in the coming time it will further improve the employment landscape in Kashmir,” he said.

Sheikh Zahoor Qari, president of Kashmir Courier Association said that over 11000 people especially youth are associated with the e-commerce and logistics services in the valley.

“The number will go up as many new companies are coming up in the valley now. For the last few years, e-commerce has emerged as one of the leading sectors in the valley,” he said.

Qari said for the last year, many new companies have come up in Kashmir, which has changed the face of the e-commerce sector.

“Right now, over 7000 boys might be working as delivery associates and 4000 as employees. It associates people from various businesses and provides employment to them,” he said.