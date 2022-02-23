The overnight heavy snowfall across Kashmir has cut the power supply to majority of areas in the Valley including Srinagar as transmission lines and poles have got damaged extensively.

ADVERTISEMENT

But to restore the electricity supply, Power Department employees can be seen battling snow to restore supply in Kashmir.

Chief Engineer of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Aijaz Ahmad Dar said that at least 60 per cent damage has occurred across Kashmir due to fresh snowfall.

The electricity was restored in many parts of the Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon, while as some areas are still reeling under darkness.