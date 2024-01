New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_23_2024_000127B)

New Delhi: Maharashtra tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_23_2024_000126B)

New Delhi: Haryana tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_23_2024_000125B)

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_23_2024_000124B)

New Delhi: Manipur tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_23_2024_000123B)

New Delhi: IAF’s Jaguar fighter jets flypast in a formation during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI01_23_2024_000117B)

