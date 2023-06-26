Riyadh: Haj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to make the journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pilgrims spend five days performing a set of rituals aimed at bringing them closer to Allah.

Saudi Press Agency has captured pictures of holy sites as Haj season begins this year.

Security planes monitor holy sites and Makkah during Haj, providing emergency, rescue, and firefighting services.

They will also monitor pilgrims, transmit live images, and broadcast them through various channels and websites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a look

In Frames: Here is first look of holy sites as Haj season begins 9

In Frames: Here is first look of holy sites as Haj season begins 10

In Frames: Here is first look of holy sites as Haj season begins 11

In Frames: Here is first look of holy sites as Haj season begins 12

In Frames: Here is first look of holy sites as Haj season begins 13

In Frames: Here is first look of holy sites as Haj season begins 14