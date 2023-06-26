Riyadh: Haj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to make the journey.
Pilgrims spend five days performing a set of rituals aimed at bringing them closer to Allah.
Saudi Press Agency has captured pictures of holy sites as Haj season begins this year.
Security planes monitor holy sites and Makkah during Haj, providing emergency, rescue, and firefighting services.
They will also monitor pilgrims, transmit live images, and broadcast them through various channels and websites.
Here is a look