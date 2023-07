Shri Amarnath Pilgrims leave for the holy cave on the first day of Yatra from Pahalgam side base camp.

In Frames: Amarnath pilgrims leave for holy cave on first day of yatra 10

The UT administration has made elaborate arrangements for all pilgrims intending to undertake the pilgrimage.

Pics: Tauseef Mustafa