Ganderbal: Ali Mohammad Sheikh son of Mohammad Ahsan Sheikh of Wahidpora, Ganderbal today donated land worth one crore rupees to J&K Waqf Board in memory of her young daughter Aabida Ali who had expired sometime back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ali Mohammad was very emotional when he expressed his wish to donate the land to the Waqf Board in memory of her beloved daughter. I consoled him and praised him for this decision,” said J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi after accepting his request for presenting the ownership of the land to the Waqf Board in loving memory of her daughter.

“All the assets & properties are based on the land donated by the ancestors for social & religious use. The huge assets & properties need honest caring and management which was always lacking in J&K. People have started trusting us again after the new Board took over. Many people from far and near have approached J&K Waqf Board for taking over the Community Complexes, Masjids & Shrines for better management”, she added.

She said that people like Ali Mohammad were the real inspiration in today’s world and it was just a new beginning for ‘a long historical revival of Waqf in J&K’.

Attachments area