Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to collaborate with his daughter Suhana Khan for his next project.

Siddharth Anand will produce the project.

As reported by Pinkvilla, following the tremendous success of Pathaan at the box office, SRK will be teaming up with helmer Siddharth. But, this time, the duo team up as producers.

Pinkvilla quoted a close source as saying, “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand have worked together in the capacity of actor and director in Pathaan and now the duo is all set to work in multiple capacities in this yet-untitled film.”

Further, the source added, “The yet-untitled film will be a co-production of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The pre-production work has already begun, and all the stakeholders are excited to take the film on floors.”

Meanwhile, the director’s name has been kept secret.

Apart from playing the part of a producer, SRK will also have an extended cameo in the movie with which fans will witness the father-daughter duo onscreen.

“It’s a subject that organically calls for this casting and all the details have been kept under wraps for now. Both Shah Rukh and Suhana are excited to collaborate in a professional capacity,” the source added.

If the reports are anything to go by, the yet-to-be-titled movie will have a strong ensemble cast and the casting is underway. Well, this will certainly be a treat for the fans of SRK.

Riding high on the success of Pathaan, the expectations of SRK’s fans are sky-high for his coming two flicks, Jawaan and Dunki. While the Don actor has already wrapped up shooting for Jawaan, it is expected that he will soon wrap up the shoot for Dunki. Meanwhile, the announcement of India’s biggest action film, Tiger vs Pathaan, has already filled excitement among all.