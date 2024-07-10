KashmirLatest News

In a First, ITBP Seizes 108 KG Gold in Ladakh Sector

Ladakh, July 10: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) seized over 108 gold bars weighing over 108 kilograms, marking the largest gold confiscation in its history. The gold was seized from two suspects in the Ladakh Sector. An ITBP official confirmed this as the biggest catch ever.

After questioning, the suspects will be handed over to the Customs Department. The 21st battalion of ITBP, supported by Ladakh and Srinagar sectors, led the operation. The suspects, Tenzing Targe (40) and Chering Chamba (69), were arrested along with a third suspect.

