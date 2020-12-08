In a first in 5 months, India records less than 27,000 daily Covid cases

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours was recorded below 27,000 after nearly five months, while total recoveries surged to 91.78 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,03,770 with 26,567 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,40,958 with 385 new fatalities, data updated by the Ministry at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 91,78,946, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.59 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the second consecutive day.

There are 3,83,866 active cases of the infection in the country which comprises 3.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It had gone past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, 14,88,14,055 samples have been tested up to December 7, with 10,26,399 samples being tested on Monday.