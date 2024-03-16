‘Importance of Vote’: DIPR hosts symposium

JAMMU: Cultural Unit, Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu today organised a Symposium on the topic “Importance of Vote” at Kalra College of Education Udhampur.

The objective was to educate the young generation regarding the importance of Vote and voters during the election and their contribution for making good government.

The students presented valuable information on the topic. They were judged on parameters of Pronunciation, Modulation of Voice, Factual Representation, confidence etc.

Prof. Ranjana Sharma, Prof. Neha Sharma & Prof. Parul Sharma were the Judges for the day. Pallavi Bharti hosted the event.

A total 10 students participated in the competition, even as the first position was bagged by Akanksha Khajuria, Second Position by Vanshika Dubey and third Position by Meenakshi Sharma. Consolation prizes were given to Simran and Sheezan Khursheed.

The College Principal Dr. Neelam Bakshi, in her address as the Chief Guest, educated the students regarding the subject and appreciated the Department of Information & Public Relations for organising such a meaningful event in the school. Among others present were Suresh Kumar, Cultural Assistant, Staff members and a large number of students.

The whole programme was conducted under the supervision of Cultural Officer Nasir Ahmed Khan.