Srinagar, Jan 06: Drug Control Department in Kashmir, seized a consignment of medicines used for illegal abortions at International Airport in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Saturday, officials said here.

Deputy Drug Controller Nighat Jabeen said that the confiscated drugs, valued at nearly 3.5 lakh rupees, were intercepted during a special operation aimed at curbing illicit activities. The operation, conducted by the vigilant team on her directions, has sparked a thorough investigation into the origins of the seized medicines.

“We actively working to determine the individuals and entities involved, both directly and indirectly, in the transportation and distribution of these illegal abortion drugs,” she said.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the consignments were being transported through channels exploiting illegal drug licenses. This discovery raises concerns about the potential misuse of pharmaceutical licenses for illicit activities,” she added.

She also said that the Drug Control Department is working in collaboration with law enforcement agencies to ensure a comprehensive inquiry. “We are determined to bring those involved in the illegal abortion drug trade to justice and prevent such activities that pose serious risks to public health,” she added. (KNS).

