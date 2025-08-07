IIT Bombay honours Kumar with Geospatial Leadership Award

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 07: Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Shailendra Kumar, has been conferred with the prestigious National Geospatial Leadership Award 2025 in recognition of his outstanding leadership, commitment and visionary guidance in promoting the geospatial science and technology, particularly through effective implementation and extension of the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP).

The award was presented to the Principal Secretary today in a ceremony that was part of the National Geospatial Awards 2025 (Edition 02), June a flagship initiative of the FOSSEE GIS project, organized by IIT Bombay under the aegis of the National Mission on Education through ICT (NMEICT), Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The felicitation was carried out by Professor Pennan Chinnasamy, Co-Principal Investigator, FOSSEE, IIT Bombay and Co-Convenor of the Awards, along with Mohamed Kasim Khan M, National Coordinator FOSSEE GIS (NMEICT), IIT Bombay and organizing Secretary of the event.

The award acknowledged Kumar’s significant role in driving adoption of geospatial tools and open-source GIS technologies in the agricultural sector of Jammu and Kashmir, thereby aligning with the objectives of the National Geospatial Policy 2022 and the Indian Space Policy 2023. His instrumental support in integrating geospatial solutions into HADP has not only improved data-driven decision-making but also enhanced transparency, efficiency and resource optimization in the agri-governance framework.

This year’s National Geospatial Awards recognized around 100 distinguished personalities across India, including 10 IAS officers, 1 Armed Forces officer, 17 eminent scientists from ISRO, 5 Vice Chancellors and over 60 senior faculty members from premier institutions, for their remarkable contributions to the geospatial ecosystem in India. The event was spearheaded by a core organizing team comprising Professor Kannan Moudgalya, Principal Investigator, FOSSEE (Convenor); Professor Pennan Chinnasamy, Co-PI, FOSSEE (Co-Convenor); Mohamed Kasim Khan M (Organizing Secretary) and Madhulika Goyal, Senior Manager, FOSSEE (Awards Function Coordinator). Notably, it was also revealed during the event that IIT Bombay is annually inducting over 1,000 internees from across the country, with 100 internship opportunities extended to SKUAST-Kashmir students under the FOSSEE GIS initiative, aiming to skill the youth in advanced geospatial technologies and prepare them for future employment challenges.