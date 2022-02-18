JAMMU: The five-day long Media and Communication (M&C) Course for the officers and officials of Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) concluded here today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The training programme was meticulously designed and organised virtually by Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in collaboration with J&K Government to acquaint the officers and officials of DIPR with emerging trends and techniques in the world of Media and Communication.

Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir and Member, National Disaster Management Authority, Lt. General, Syed Ata Hasnain, was the chief guest on valedictory ceremony of the training course.

While addressing the officials of DIPR during the valedictory session, Lt. General Hasnain said, “Every Public Relations Officer’s (PROs) first priority should always be National Security”. He added that PROs should be well-versed in their respective professions in terms of historical knowledge of J&K.

While lauding the initiative of IIMC, Director Information and Public Relations, Rahul Pandey, hoped that the training course would enhance the performance of the Media Officers in their field.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the DIPR will further collaborate with IIMC for more such short during courses so that all the Media Officers and PR officials would get acquaintance with the latest technologies and happenings with respect to the Media.

Speaking on behalf of DIPR during the valedictory session of training course, Neeraj Bhargav and Yasir Ashraf highlighted that this training program covered all aspects of the emerging media in this age of digital world.

They added that this training course has met the professional training needs of all officers and officials of department who are regularly engaged in highlighting initiatives taken by government for welfare, empowerment and development of the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

Pertinently, the five day training course was divided into several sessions and touched vast aspects related to media like Media Landscape in India & Image Building through PR, Social Media Ecosystem for PR, Crisis Communication, Elements of Press Releases and handling media in digital age, introduction to media campaigns, Digital Media and Emerging technologies and others.