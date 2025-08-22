IIM Jmu celebrates 10 years of academic excellence

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 22: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu marked a decade of its existence with a grand inaugural ceremony held at its Jagti Campus.

The event was attended by distinguished dignitaries including Shantmanu, Financial Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, UT of J&K, who delivered the inaugural address as chief guest. Amitava Chatterjee, Managing Director and CEO of J&K Bank, was the guest of honor. The ceremony began with a traditional Saraswati Vandana and lamp lighting, setting the tone for a celebration of IIM Jammu’s journey of excellence. The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the institute’s 10-year logo by Shantmanu, symbolizing IIM Jammu’s commitment to innovation and transformation.

In his welcome address, Director Professor B.S. Sahay reflected on the institute’s decade-long journey and its vision for the future.

Deans Jabir Ali and Nitin Upadhyay shared insights into IIM Jammu’s academic and research initiatives, highlighting its position as a premier management institution. A panel discussion on “Role of Educational Institutions in the Growth and Development of UT of Jammu and Kashmir” was moderated by Shantmanu, featuring eminent panelists from prominent institutions. The discussion emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering innovation, talent development and sustainable growth in the region.