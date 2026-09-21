IGP Kashmir orders stronger entry-exit checks

Srinagar, September 21: IGP Kashmir Sujit Kumar, IPS, chaired a security review-cum-traffic management meeting with all stakeholders at PCR Kashmir. The meeting was attended by the DIG Traffic Jammu; DIG CKR Srinagar; DIG Traffic Kashmir; DIsG CRPF North/South Srinagar; DIG CRPF Ops Srinagar; SSP PCR Kashmir; SSP Traffic City Srinagar; SSP Srinagar; SO to IGP Kashmir; SSP CID SB (K); SSP CID CI (K); SP Cargo Srinagar; all zonal SsP of Srinagar City; and other officers.

At the outset, the participating officers briefed the IGP Kashmir on the prevailing security scenario in their respective areas. They also shared their inputs and suggestions, which were discussed to identify gaps and further improve traffic management and security arrangements.

The existing city security grid and deployment of personnel were reviewed, with particular emphasis on realigning naka points wherever required to enhance security coverage and reduce traffic congestion. The meeting focused on ensuring the smooth flow of vehicular traffic without compromising the existing security grid.

IGP Kashmir directed the implementation of security arrangements across intra-zone, inter-zone, inter-district and peripheral areas. Sujit Kumar further directed that check posts at the entry and exit points of Srinagar City be reinforced, with seamless coordination and real-time information sharing among the Traffic Police, District Police and naka points to facilitate effective monitoring and a swift response. IGP Kashmir also stressed the need to leverage technology to improve traffic regulation, surveillance, coordination and information sharing, thereby making traffic and security arrangements more effective.

The meeting concluded with the IGP Kashmir reiterating the importance of continuous review, close coordination and the professional execution of security and traffic-management measures, with a focus on public safety and minimising inconvenience to commuters.