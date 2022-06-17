Srinagar: IGNOU Regional Centre, Srinagar, is organizing admission counseling camps through all the Learner Support Centres (LSCs) in Kashmir and Ladakh region for the July admission cycle.

The Coordinators of the LSCs of Kashmir and Ladakh region will supervise these camps which will be held under the supervision of Assistant Coordinators, Assistants, and other part-time staff of LSCs on Sundays.

The objective behind holding these camps is to provide guidance and counseling to the prospective learners of the IGNOU and to help the already existing Learners in their re-registration process.

IGNOU has recently launched many new programs including MBA, a two-year MCA, Bachelors of Arts (Vocational Studies) Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (BAVMSME), etc. Except few, all the programs are available for admission through July 2022 admission cycle.

All the Coordinators of the LSCs will hold these camps in their institutions on Sundays till July 31.

IGNOU Regional Director Dr. Shahnawaz said that all the students who want to avail the benefit of the ongoing admission process should approach the nearby LSCs for counseling and guidance.