Jammu: PG Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, IGGDC, Jammu observed World Endodontic day under the banner of IFEA on Monday.

The day was observed with series of activities and events highlighting modern day endodontics under the guidance of Dr. Azhar Malik, Prof. and H.O.D PG Department of Conservative Dentistry & Endodontics, IGGDC, Jammu.

The events covered recent advances in the ever-exciting field of clinical Endodontics by way of E-Posters by undergraduates of IGGDC-Jammu, IDS-Sehora, Jammu and Post Graduate Scholars of IGGDC, Jammu chaired by Dr. Ajay Kumar Associate Prof. PG Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, IGGDC, Jammu IGGDC and Dr. Parul from IDS, Sehora.

The faculty of P.G Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics organized in house Programmes of patient awareness for the benefit of patients and young doctors engaged in the practice of Endodontics by presentations in the form PPT by Dr. Rachana Dhani Asst. Prof. PG Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, IGGDC, Jammu.

The off-campus events in the form of dental speciality camps were organized and were arranged by Dr. Shamim Anjum Asst. Prof. PG Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, IGGDC, Jammu in which large number of people were screened by faculty and Post Graduate Scholars for various dental diseases.

At the eveng on-spot treatments were preferred and the people requiring advanced treatments were scheduled for treatment in the PG Department of Conservative Dentistry & Endodontics.