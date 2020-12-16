IFA Shield: Real Kashmir drub Mohammedan Sporting 4-0, make way into finals

Kolkata: Real Kashmir FC added another feather to its cap on Wednesday after it drubbed Mohammedan Sporting Kolkata 4-0 making its way into the finals of the historic 123rd IFA Shield football tournament to be played on December 19.

It was a top-notch performance by the Snow Leopards at the iconic Salt Lake stadium playing against against former champions Mohammedan Sporting on Wednesday.

RKFC dominated the match completely and are now step away from lifting the historical IFA Shield trophy that is one of the oldest tournaments in the World.

In the match, both teams matched each others tricks in the first half. At the end of first score was goalless.

In second half, Real Kashmir FC looked a completely different side toying with Mohammedan Sporting Club defense line. They went on to score back to back four goals to seal their place in the final of the tournament .

Lukman scored hatrick for Real Kashmir FC. He opened score for Real Kashmir FC in 59th minute of the game and seven minutes later added his and teams second. In the 87th minute Lukman made it 3-0 for Real Kashmir FC to complete his hatrick .

Mason Robertson completed the mauling by scoring the fourth goal in the 91st minute.

Meanwhile in another semifinal of the tournament George Telegraph Sports Club beat United Sports Club by 2-1 goals.