IDE Bootcamp ignites innovation spirit in Kashmir’s educational landscape

Pattan: In a bid to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among student innovators, teachers, and principals, the Ministry of Education’s (MoE’s) Innovation Cell, in collaboration with the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), AICTE, CBSE, NCERT, and the Wadhwani Foundation, has inaugurated a two-day Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp.

The inaugural ceremony, graced by esteemed personalities including Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman AICTE, witnessed insightful addresses by Pooja Rawat from MoE’s Innovation Cell, Prof. Z.A. Chatt, and Dr. Abdul Malik Razvi, emphasizing the alignment of the camp with NEP-2020 objectives.

This unique initiative, hosted at SSM College of Engineering in Kashmir’s Baramulla district, aims to transcend boundaries by training participants from both PM-SHRI and Non-PM SHRI schools across India, highlighting inclusivity and accessibility in education.

With a focus on product design, ergonomics, design thinking, and pitching skills, the bootcamp promises to equip attendees with the necessary tools to thrive in today’s world.