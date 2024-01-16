SRINAGAR: In a groundbreaking collaboration, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) have introduced online certification courses tailored to alleviate the shortage of accountants in local governance. With a keen focus on Gram Panchayats and Municipalities, the courses aim to create a skilled workforce, offering temporary employment opportunities and remuneration for individuals maintaining local accounts.

The Certificate Course for Accountants of Panchayats (CAP) and Certificate Course for Accountants of Municipal Bodies (CAMB) provide structured learning at different levels, ensuring participants acquire the necessary skills for effective financial management at the grassroots level.

The courses are affordable and the enrollment fee for each course is Rs 590, with registration for the inaugural batch closing on January 31, 2024. The examination process follows a structured timeline, including a screening examination one month after registration closes and a main examination two months after the declaration of screening results. ICAI enhances accessibility by providing e-study material in 10 languages, including Hindi and English.

These courses are open to 12th-pass candidates aged 18 and above, presenting a unique opportunity for individuals to contribute significantly to local financial management by preparing accounts for Panchayats or Municipal Bodies. Aspiring accountants can register for these transformative courses through the official website https://lba.icaiarf.org.in/ and seize the chance to enhance their accounting skills while making a meaningful impact on local development.