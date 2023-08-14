Srinagar witnessed a significant stride towards efficiency and ease on Monday, as the Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department proudly introduced four fresh e-services on the much-acclaimed Single Window Portal (www.singlewindow.jk.gov.in). With these additions, the portal now boasts an impressive lineup of 26 online services offered by the I&C Department.

The newly launched services encompass a range of offerings, including obtaining a NOC for mortgage permission, securing a NOC for bank lien, acquiring building permissions for units within Industrial Estates, and applying for a no dues certificate.

Notably, existing online services, such as activity and constitution changes, have undergone enhancements, now seamlessly integrated with the established processes at SIDCO/SICOP.

A significant milestone was achieved on February 07, 2022, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Single Window Portal. Since then, this digital hub has stood as a beacon of simplicity, bundling 180 services across 18 Departments into a unified “One Stop Solution” for all investors and applicants.

The portal’s popularity has soared, boasting over 1,10,000 applications received to date, with an impressive 78,000 applications successfully processed through its interface.

In a pioneering move, Jammu and Kashmir takes pride in being the first Union Territory in India to achieve seamless integration between its Single Window portal and the National Single Window Portal of the Government of India.

Adding to the comprehensive approach, all the services available through the Single Window Portal are seamlessly synchronized with an array of platforms, including the Rapid Assessment System (RAS), Digilocker, NGDRS portal, Serviceplus portal, Sarthi portal, and more. This integration ensures a holistic and efficient experience for all users.