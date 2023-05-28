Srinagar, May 28: The Union Public Services Commission today conducted Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 throughout 78 cities across India. For Kashmir based aspirants examination was successfully held at twelve centres in Srinagar.

Government of UT of J&K had Nominated Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri as State Level Observer for Srinagar Centers , while the Assistant Commissioner, Central with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Aadil Fareed was appointed as Coordinating Supervisor for the conduction of Examination.

Besides, the Office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir had appointed 12 inspecting officers for the said venues in compliance to the measures undertaken to strengthen the process of conducting the Commission’s Examination.

Further, the office of Addl. Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar had nominated Mobile Magistrates for each venue.

Pertinently, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir yesterday had held a meeting in connection with ensuring necessary arrangements for smooth conduction of exam which was attended by all Principals, Venue Coordinators, Inspecting Officers and representatives of Police, Security & Traffic respectively.

Following the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, the Assistant Commissioner Central, Kashmir visited all the 12 centers on Saturday and took the stock of all the arrangements.

The Total Number of candidates which were supposed to attend the examination was 4211, however the examination was only attended by 2430 candidates in 1st session & 2408 no. of candidates in 2nd session respectively, making the present percentage 57.7 %.