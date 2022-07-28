A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) reportedly crashed in the Bhimra (Bhimda) village of Barmer district in Rajasthan. District Collector Lokbandhu Yadav confirmed that both the pilots of the ill-fated fighter jet lost their lives in the crash.

There has been no official confirmation from the IAF so far regarding the crash. Visuals from the site showed flames emerging out of a crash aircraft.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Barmer district. Further details regarding the pilots awaited pic.twitter.com/5KfO24hZB6 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

The wreckage of the aircraft was spread over a radius of 0.5 km. According to eyewitnesses, bodies of one of the pilots was completely charred, while that of the other one was severely damaged.

At about 9 pm, the villagers heard a loud explosion, following which they informed the local administration of the mishap.

The administration dispatched officials to probe the matter and provide assistance. An official statement from the IAF is awaited.