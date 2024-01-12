New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a special 11-day religious exercise ahead of the mega Ram temple event on January 22 with a special message, in which he said he felt emotional.

“I am emotional. First time in my life, I am experiencing such feelings,” he said in an audio message to the nation posted on X.

On the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, PM Modi said it was his good fortune to witness the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

God, he said, had chosen him as an instrument to represent all Indians during the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ and he was launching the special religious exercise with this in mind.

“I seek blessing from people,” he said.

The Prime Minister said it was difficult to articulate one’s sentiments at this time but he was trying.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)