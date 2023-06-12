The 36-year-old temple priest-cum-contractor in Hyderabad, who brutally murdered his 30-year-old “girlfriend”, used Google to search for ways to murder someone, according to his remand report.

The accused was on Friday arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his paramour to death with a stone after she pressured him to marry her, police said.

About a week before the crime, he searched “How to kill a human being” on Google, the remand report said.

In March, Kuruganti Apsara had asked Ayyagari Venkat Surya Sai Krishna to marry her even though she was aware that he was married. The woman blackmailed him saying if he failed to marry her she would expose him. Vexed with her behaviour, Sai Krishna decided to kill Apsara, a police release said.

On the night of June 3, he picked up the woman from her home, killed her and carried her body in a car. Later, he dumped it in a manhole.