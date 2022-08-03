Srinagar, Aug 03: Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five persons including husband and inlaws in a murder case of a lady at Bemina area of Srinagar.

“On 27-06-2022, Police Station Batamaloo Srinagar received an information through reliable sources to the effect that at Nundresh Colony-B Bemina one lady namely Tasleema Bano, (Aged 38 years), wife of Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar of Nundresh Colony B Bemina Srinagar has died at her In-laws house in suspicious condition and was taken to SMHS Srinagar where doctors brought her dead,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

Upon reception of this information, a report has been entered into the daily dairy of Police Station Batamaloo vide GD No.30 dated 27-06-2022 and proceedings under section 174 Cr.PC initiated, police said.

“During questioning, some suspects particularly her in laws were brought to this P/S for questioning. However report from Pathology department received and has been submitted that after the persual of complete postmortem examination, the doctors team are of the opinion that the findings are consistent with death due to Asphyxia (Smothering),” the statement added.

Upon this, police said that a case under FIR number 109/ 2022 under section 302 stands registered and investigation was set into motion.

Five suspected persons including three females and two males identified as Hafeeza Begum W/o Ghulam Qadir Dar, Sumiyaa W/o Parvaiz Ahmad Dar, Siaqa W/o Yasir Ahmad Dar, Parvaiz Ahmad Dar S/o Gh Qadir Dar and Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar S/o Gh Qadir Dar—all residents of NR Colony Bemina were arrested in the instant case and further investigation in the instant case is still going on.

Meanwhile, police appealed people to come forward if they any information about this case and thereby cooperating and fulfilling their civil duty, this will greatly help in investigation of this heinous crime against women.