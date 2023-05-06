Mumbai : Hrithik Roshan has charged Rs 85 crore for Fighter, while Deepika Padukone has asked for Rs 20 crore.

Siddharth Anand is the second highest earner with Rs 40 crore as his fees. Now, that is a bomb salary and when the fees of these three big people are taken into consideration, it goes near to Rs 150 crore.

That is why Fighter has exceeded its original budget and has now hit Rs 350 crore. Even though Hrithik and Deepika are big stars, and Sidharth has delivered some big hits like Pathaan, it is difficult to recover such a big amount.

Even for superstars like Salman Khan whose recent release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan it was difficult to reach the Rs 100 crore mark. Granted that apart from big actors, Fighter also has the current best director as the captain of the ship but even then it is going to be difficult to repeat the same feat as Pathaan for him.

To recover the money, Fighter will have to earn at least Rs 350 crore plus globally through theatrical, satellite, and digital earnings. If the movie crosses Rs 400 crore, it can be said to be a profitable venture.

ADVERTISEMENT