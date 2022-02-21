Srinagar, Feb 21: A faith healer was looted on Monday by thieves posing as her disciples in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.



Police sources said two thieves posing as disciples came to the home of Rasiya Bano, a faith healer living in the Badragund village of Kazigund area on Monday.



“They sprayed some chemical on her face. She fell unconscious. The thieves fled with jewelry and some cash.



“Police team has reached the spot. More details are awaited,” sources said.

