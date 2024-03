JAMMU, MARCH 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released a book titled “How to Live A Peaceful Life” authored by I.D Soni, President, Home for the Aged and Infirm, Jammu.

The Lt Governor congratulated the author for his excellent work.

Later Sinha released another book titled “Essentials of Learning in Modern Educational System” written by eminent cardiologist Dr KC Verma, today at Raj Bhawan.

The Lt Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to the author.