Celesti Bairagey’s stark resemblance to Alia Bhatt has landed her a role in a Television show.

Thanks to social media, Celesti will be seen playing the lead role in an upcoming show `Rajjo Rocket’. Hailing from Assam, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Literature.

“I have always fancied acting in drama and skits in school and wanted to become an actor. And I am a big fan of Alia Bhatt and love watching her films. As a young girl, I would keep updating my social media with new reels and stories. And a few months back, I recreated a scene from Gangubai Kathiawadi and posted it. The makers saw it and called me for an audition. After a few mock shoots, I landed this role,” she was quoted by The Times of India.

Celesti shared her first experience of shooting for the show in Kulu Manali

“We shot for the show in Kulu in minus-degree temperatures and did many difficult stunts. I am glad that the makers are nice and warm towards me because it is not easy for any young small, city girl to start shooting for such a challenging role. The show is all about the journey of an athlete and I am glad that my first show is something that I am proud of. Alia Bhatt’s role in Highway is my favorite and I hope in the future, I can do such roles and meet her someday,” she said.