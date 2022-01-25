Srinagar: Naseema, 48, from Baramulla was advised by a doctor to get her gallbladder stone removed as it was troubling her for many months.

With no dates available in government hospitals, the treatment in a nursing home was costing her Rs 25000.

It was on her relative’s suggestion that she got her Golden Card issued after registering for the Sehat Scheme of Ayushman Bharat.

“My surgery was done within two days in a private hospital and that too without any cost,” she said.

Like Naseema, many people have availed the benefits of Golden Cards to get treatment for reputed hospitals without spending a paisa.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 52.20 percent of people have got been enrolled under the scheme.

Of the total 11365834 eligible beneficiaries, 5933199 have registered for the Sehat scheme in Jammu and Kashmir till January 1.

These areas 80 percent of the 2054466 families eligible for the Sehat scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Rajouri district has registered the highest number of beneficiaries.

Of the total 637312 eligible beneficiaries, 397523 have registered for the scheme in the district. It is followed by Ramban where 176003 people have registered for the Sehat Scheme out of 288525 eligible beneficiaries.

In Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag, Samba, and Baramulla, 155593 (60.32 %), 293003 (58.50%), 479001 (57.06%),171422 (56.29%) and 511800 (56.54%) beneficiaries have registered for Sehat scheme respectively.

Likewise, 164723 (55.55%) beneficiaries have been registered in Reasi. It is followed by Udhampur 290999 (55.37%), Kulgam 244693 (54.68 %), Kathua331963 (54.61%), Ganderbal 149799 (54.52%), and Kishtwar 120456 (54.35%).

In Poonch, Doda, Budgam, Bandipora, and Jammu, 241915 (53.43), 215700(52.39%), 365255(50.90%), 180600(49.74) and 714598(49.58%) beneficiaries have registered for the Sehat scheme respectively.

The lowest number of beneficiaries has been registered in Kupwara and Srinagar. Nearly 307785, (44.30%) people have registered in Kupwara and 420369 (34.62%) people in Srinagar.

Pertinently Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) SEHAT in convergence with PM-JAY provides cashless access to health care services for the beneficiary.

AB PM-JAY SEHAT in convergence with PM-JAY envisions mitigating catastrophic expenditure on medical treatment to all the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. It covers up to 3 days of pre-hospitalization and 15 days of post-hospitalization expenses such as diagnostics and medicines. There is no restriction on the family size, age, or gender. All pre-existing conditions are covered from day one.

Nearly 250 hospitals including privately run health institutes have been empaneled by the government to provide treatment to the beneficiaries under the scheme.

Officials told The Kashmir Monitor that the registration under the scheme is being monitored and awareness is being launched through programmes and media to ensure 100 percent registration.

“We are hoping that the 100 percent registration is completed in the coming months. Awareness campaign is being launched in the districts which have reported lesser registration so far,” they said.