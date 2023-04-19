The latest report has revealed that YRF earned approximately a profit of Rs 333 crore from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

Interestingly, out of this big amount, Shah Rukh Khan has walked away with 60% of the amount which comes to around Rs 200 crore. This amount is the remuneration of SRK as nowadays, instead of charging a big sum as a paycheck, many Bollywood and even Tollywood superstars prefer taking a decided percentage in the profit of the movie.

The movie was made on a budget of Rs 270 crore. YRF earned a total revenue of Rs 603 crore from its Indian theatrical and worldwide releases and also with its satellite and digital rights sales.

Although big actors like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were also in the movie, it was the movie dominated by Badshah Khan, his charm and presence. The only moment when SRK looked a bit overshadowed or seemed to have got his match was when Salman Khan made makes his appearance on the screen.

Just as Shah Rukh Khan’s character, the hit song Besharam rang, the color of Deepika’s outfit in the song made the headlines, similarly, it was Salman’s appearance that also received a lot of hurrahs and whistles.

YRF has already wrapped up its next big-budget action movie Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and will soon kick start working on Hrithik Roshan-led War 2.