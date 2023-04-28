Actress Chrisann Pereira, who was arrested in UAE for possessing drugs, was released on bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her brother Kevin Pereira confirmed it by sharing a video on social media.

In a letter, the actress revealed the ordeal she faced in jail. She said she made coffee with toilet water and washed her hair with detergent during her stay in prison.

Chrisann described the tough times she spent in the Sharajah jail.

“Dear Warriors, it took me three weeks and five days to find pen and paper in jail. After I washed my hair with Tide and made coffee using toilet water, I watched Bollywood movies, sometimes with tears in my eyes, knowing my ambition brought me here. I sometimes smile at our culture, our movies, and the familiar faces on TV,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel proud to be an Indian and belong to the Indian film industry. You are the real warriors, while I am just a pawn in this dirty game played by these ‘Mansters’. I am forever grateful to everyone who tweeted and reshared my story to arrest the real criminals facilitating international organized crime. We are a great, powerful nation, and I cannot wait to return home.”

“Thank you for saving my life and the lives of other innocent people who fell prey to this scam. May justice always prevail.”

After the return of Chrisann, her family is rejoicing at the moment. Her brother Kevin shared a video on Instagram, where their mother is seen jumping out of joy while interacting with Chrisann. Sharing the video, Kevin captioned the post: “Chrisann is SET FREE!!! She will be in India in the next 48 hours.”