`Hope AIIMS Kashmir becomes operational soon’

JAMMU, JULY 17: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today visited AIIMS Jammu to review its functioning and expressed satisfaction over the remarkable progress made by the institution in a short period. He was accompanied by Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani.

The Chief Minister was received by the Executive Director and CEO of AIIMS Jammu, Prof. Dr. Shakti Kumar Gupta.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner Samba, Rajesh Sharma, were also present.

Also present on the occasion were Director IIM Jammu, Prof. B.S. Sahay; Dean Research and Head of Hospital Management, Lt. Gen. Dr. Sunil Kant, SM, VSM.

While addressing a gathering of AIIMS management, students, and medical staff, the Chief Minister lauded the efforts that have shaped AIIMS Jammu into a state-of-the-art healthcare and academic institution.

“The successful establishment and functioning of AIIMS is a testament to the power of will and vision. The dream of the Hon’ble Prime Minister has truly taken shape here,” the Chief Minister said, adding, “World-class efforts and endeavour seem to have come together to create this exceptional facility.”

Highlighting the growing importance of the institution, the CM noted, “It is heartening to see AIIMS already serving patients from across the country. The completion of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will further facilitate access for patients.” He expressed hope that other healthcare institutions across Jammu and Kashmir would emulate this model of excellence.

The Chief Minister assured full government support to the institution and its vision of growth and expansion. He praised the ambitions of the AIIMS management and hoped that AIIMS Kashmir would be completed soon and become operational.

While releasing the Manual of Disaster Management prepared by AIIMS Jammu, the Chief Minister underscored the need for readiness. “We sincerely hope never to face a situation that requires the use of this manual. Yet, in the interest of preparedness, it is better to have and not need than to need and not have. Such forward-thinking initiatives by institutions like AIIMS are commendable,” he said.

Addressing the recent incident of assault on a doctor in a government hospital, the CM asserted, “Doctors must never bear the brunt of violence. They dedicate themselves selflessly, often beyond duty hours. Their intentions and efforts are unwavering, and they must never be blamed for outcomes beyond their control.” He added that strict action had been directed in the recent case. “I have asked for a case to be filed and justice to be delivered. Our doctors must work free from fear and intimidation,” he emphasized.

Advisor to the CM, Nasir Aslam Wani, also addressed the gathering and congratulated AIIMS Jammu for its impressive infrastructure, lush green campus, and emergence as a hub of medical excellence. He appreciated the hospital’s patient-friendly registration process and the quality of treatment facilities.

Prof. Dr. Shakti Kumar Gupta presented a comprehensive overview of the institution’s progress, sharing a vision of AIIMS Jammu to become a global centre of healthcare, research, and education. He revealed that patient feedback indicates that 82 percent of discharged patients are “highly satisfied”, with another 17 percent “satisfied” with the services provided. He also outlined several key statistics demonstrating the hospital’s growing capabilities.

Earlier, the Chief Minister toured various sections of the campus, including diagnostic labs, testing facilities, inpatient wards, and high-tech academic classrooms, taking stock of infrastructure and operational readiness.