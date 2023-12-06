JAMMU: The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) today organized a distinguished memorial lecture series on former President of India and veteran aerospace and defence scientist, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

The event, held at the Convention Center in Jammu, featured eminent speakers from the domains of space and defence technologies.

Former scientists from the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) took the stage, offering valuable insights into India’s advancements in these critical sectors.

In the afternoon session, Dr. Suresh Naik, a senior space scientist and ex-Group Director of ISRO, captivated the audience with a detailed presentation on ISRO’s remarkable journey.

Dr Naik, who was chief guest on the lecture series, highlighted the success of recent space missions including the Chandrayaan series and the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon in August this year.

Dr. Naik elaborated on the upcoming Aditya-L1 mission to explore the sun and outlined future endeavors such as Mangalyaan, Gaganyaan, Shukrayaan, Indian Space Station by 2035, and the vision of placing the first Indian on the Moon by 2040.

In the inaugural session, Kashinath Deodhar, a former scientist of DRDO, provided a comprehensive overview of defense technology advancements over the past four decades, shedding light on key milestones and developments in India’s defense capabilities.

Each lecture session was followed by a dynamic question and answer session, allowing participants from various colleges to engage with the visiting scientists, gaining deeper insights into space exploration and technology.

Adding a unique perspective to the event, Rakesh Kumar, a Paralympian from Katra, shared his inspirational journey of representing India at international events and achieving gold medals in various competitions.

The event garnered enthusiastic participation from students, including those from prestigious institutions such as IIM, IIT, and several management colleges. This reflects a growing interest among young minds in the intersection of science, technology, and national development.

Joint Director Information (Hqs), Joint Director Information Jammu, Deputy Director (Central), Deputy Director (AV), Deputy Director Information (PR) Jammu, and other senior officers and officials from DIPR were present on the occasion.

The Department of Information and Public Relations extended heartfelt gratitude to all participants and attendees for contributing towards success of the memorial lecture series.