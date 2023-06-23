New Delhi: Rapper and Bollywood singer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known by his nickname Yo Yo Honey Singh, on Wednesday claimed to have received a death threat from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Honey Singh, who reached the Delhi Police headquarters to report the matter, informed further that the threat was sent to him through a voice message.

An investigation into this matter was launched by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

“I was in America when my manager got a call in which the caller threatened to kill me. I lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, who said the matter will be probed. I have provided all the information and evidence to support my claim,” Singh said.

“Today, a complaint regarding the threat to famous singer Hardesh Singh @ Yo-Yo Hunny Singh was received. Complainant Hardesh Singh @ Yo-Yo Hunny Singh stated therein that on 19/06/23 a threat call came on his manager Rohit Chabra’s phone number. The caller introduced himself as Goldy Brar and demanded extortion money of Rs 50 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thereafter, his manager received random calls and voice messages for extortion from the same number. On receipt of the complaint, prompt action has been taken, and a case FIR No. 164/23 U/S 387/506 IPC got registered at PS Special Cell. Further investigation is being conducted,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

Based in Canada, Goldy Brar was also the prime accused in the murder of cult rapper and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, 2022.

It is alleged that Brar conspired with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to kill Moose Wala.

Earlier, superstar Salman Khan had also filed a complaint with the police, claiming he received a threat letter from Bishnoi.