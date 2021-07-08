Srinagar: People who truly follow their passion are rare, but people with a passion for disseminating their knowledge for the benefit of their community are rarer. Organic farmer, Insha Rasool, 30, from Kashmir falls under both categories.

Her love for organic farming began during her research in human sciences, as a Ph.D. scholar in South Korea five years ago. Ever since, her passion has grown stronger, making her a strong proponent of organic farming in the valley. Not even the lockdowns imposed in the wake of abrogation of the article 370 or pandemic could stop her from pursuing her passion.

Today, she successfully grows exotic vegetables on her 2 acres of family land in the Sheikhpora village of Budgam district in Kashmir.

'Home Greens': Meet young Kashmiri scholar who chose organic farming over govt job

The atmosphere of the valley is ideal for fruit and vegetable production. Millions of tons of pesticides, insecticides, and fungicides (chemicals like chlorpyriphos, mancozeb, captan, dimethoate, phosalone, etc.) are being used by the farmers to spray the plants, fruits, and leaves every year in Kashmir.

“This has affected not only the plant health but also created adverse health conditions among people who consume it. Besides, we don’t have proper seed collection and heirloom seeds (seed varieties that are passed down through generations). Everything is hybrid. Whatever, heirloom seeds we had in Kashmir, they are gone. These are the primary reasons that led me to start an organic farm called Home Greens in my region in September 2018,” Insha told The Kashmir Monitor.

The young farmer, who is an alumna of the Indian Institute of sciences, Bangalore believes the indigenous crops are of high value— both from the nutritional perspective and money-wise.

“For example, we grow organic broccoli, purple cabbage, and other vegetables that were not grown here. They are not hybrid but they are heirlooms. In few years, they will become the heirlooms of our region. It will bring diversity and become an asset for the posterity,” she said.

Insha is disseminating the benefits of organic farming among the other cultivators of the region. Her efforts are bearing fruit as last year a local farmer from Uri in North Kashmir showed interest in her endeavors and collaborated with her on growing exotic sweet corns.

“The sweet corn crop was a success and we were approached by many restaurant owners in the valley, who bought the produce. Earlier, they used to procure it from outside by paying a huge amount of money. Now we have a proper clientele among the restaurateurs who are interested in sweet corn and other exotics too,” she said.

Currently, Insha has seven employees including two women working on the farm with her. She plans to engage children in the coming spring and summer season when the farm will be in its full glory.

“I want to create awareness on organic farming among the younger generation. They will themselves plant the saplings and the yield shall go to them. This way, they will connect more with the environment and its importance,” she said.