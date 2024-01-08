Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister was scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on 9 January 2024.

During this proposed visit, he was scheduled to attend the VikasitBharat Sankalpa Yatra in Jammu and inaugurate projects worth Rs. 1379 Cr including the E-buses in Jammu city and lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 2348 Cr.

He had also scheduled to distribute the appointment letters to those appointed on the compassionate ground. The Minister was also scheduled to undertake a review of security and development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Minister was also scheduled to travel to Dera Ki Gali in Poonch sector and meet the families of the civilians killed recently in this area. However, in view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions and forecast thereof the programme is deferred.