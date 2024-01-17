SRINAGAR: HK Hyundai (An authorized Dealer of HMIL, Located at Athwajan Bypass Srinagar) unveiled the highly awaited new Hyundai CRETA. Building on the success & legacy of the CRETA brand, the new Hyundai CRETA, promises a paradigm shift with cutting-edge technology, segment defining safety, exhilarating performance and comfort & convenience features. The new Hyundai CRETA stands unchallenged, embodying the essence of the Undisputed Ultimate. The starting price of new Hyundai CRETA is Rs. 10,99,990 (ex-showroom).

Riaz Ahmad Wani (Marketing Head, J&K Bank) unveiled the new Hyundai CRETA in presence of all the directors of HK Group. All employees, Customers, Media groups etc joined the unveiling ceremony and praised the event.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new Hyundai CRETA, Umar Yaqoob Mir (Managing Director, HK Hyundai), said, “Hyundai CRETA is a brand beloved by India, captivating over 9 Lakh customers, and counting, it made India ‘Live the SUV life’. The new Hyundai CRETA with its commanding road presence, segment leading features including advanced Level 2 ADAS safety suite, powerful 1.5 Litre Turbo GDI engine and a gamut of convenience and active & passive safety features, is set to redefine the SUV landscape in India once again. We are confident that the new Hyundai CRETA will not just uphold but elevate the strong legacy of the CRETA brand, remaining the Undisputed. Ultimate. SUV in the country & especially in our beautiful valley of Kashmir”.

The Undisputed. Ultimate SUV is complemented by its brand ambassadors who are the epitome of Undisputed. Ultimate in the Indian film industry. Through an action packed teasers, HMIL announced Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as the faces of this blockbuster SUV. This exciting partnership, envisions them as a perfect catalyst to bridge the gap between HMIL’s cutting-edge automobiles and the aspirations of the young and dynamic demographic.

Shabir Baba (GM, HK Hyundai), Said, “Based on Hyundai’s Global Design Language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The new Hyundai CRETA is loaded with advanced and Hi-tech features – Quad Beam LED Headlamps, Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, Voice Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof, connected 26.03 cm HD Infotainment & 26.03 cm Digital Cluster, Premium Interiors, Drive Mode Select, Traction Control Modes, Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers), Paddle Shifters. The new Hyundai CRETA shall offer Advanced Blue Link connected car service with over 70 features. The strong body structure of the new Hyundai CRETA is forged with liberal amount of advanced and high strength steel offering a protective shell for all the occupants. The body structure has been further reinforced on key areas like crash members, floor, side sill and crash pad to improve structural rigidity and energy absorption. Thus, ensuring high level of crashworthiness. As a testament of Hyundai’s philosophy of standardizing safety, the new Hyundai CRETA features 36 Standard Safety Features and over 70 Advanced Safety Features.

Irshad Ahmad Bhat (SM, HK Hyundai), said, the new Hyundai CRETA offers customers superior peace of mind for a happy life and quality time. With 3 Years unlimited km warranty and Road Side Assistance (RSA) customers can sit back and enjoy their ownership experience of the new Hyundai CRETA. To further demonstrate Hyundai’s customer centric DNA, the all-new Creta will be offered with up to 5 years shield of trusting running repair package and up to 5 years shield of trust super periodic maintenance package. Additionally, customers can avail up to 7 years extended warranty options for complete peace of mind. The new Hyundai CRETA will be offered in 6 mono-tone color options including New and exclusive Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and 1 dual-tone color option available in Atlas White with Black Roof. The bookings are already open and customers can avail both online and offline options for booking the new Hyundai CRETA Undisputed. Ultimate.