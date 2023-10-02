New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Mahatma Gandhi on the 154th anniversary of his birth at Rajghat in Delhi today. The Prime Minister emphasized Gandhi’s global impact, inspiring people worldwide to champion unity and compassion.

“On the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, I pay my respects to Mahatma Gandhi. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi’s influence resonates globally, motivating all of humanity to embrace the spirit of unity and compassion. Let us always strive to fulfill his dreams. May his ideas empower every young person to become the change agent he envisioned, fostering unity and harmony everywhere,” PM Modi tweeted on X.

Tributes for Mahatma Gandhi poured in from various quarters.

President Droupadi Murmu affirmed that Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology remains timeless and perpetually relevant for the world. She urged people to uphold his values and teachings for the country’s welfare.

“Gandhiji’s ideals of truth and non-violence forged a new path for the world. Throughout his life, Gandhiji championed non-violence and also advocated for cleanliness, women’s empowerment, self-reliance, farmers’ rights, and fought against untouchability, social discrimination, and illiteracy,” she conveyed in a message on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged everyone to embrace Mahatma’s principles of truth, non-violence, and equality.

“The thoughts and ideals of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who inspired the entire world to follow the path of truth, non-violence, and peace, and the founder of the Indian freedom struggle, remain relevant to us even today,” Mr. Kharge expressed on X.

“आप मुझे बेड़ियों से जकड़ सकते हैं, यातना दे सकते हैं, आप इस शरीर को ख़त्म भी कर सकते हैं, लेकिन आप मेरे विचारों को क़ैद नहीं कर सकते।”



~ महात्मा गाँधी



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid a heartfelt tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on this significant occasion.

“Mahatma Gandhi showed us the path of truth, non-violence, and harmony, the path to unite India. Hundreds of salutations to Bapu on his birth anniversary,” Mr. Gandhi shared on X.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena joined other dignitaries in offering their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.