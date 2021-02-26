Hinduja Group to tie up with J&K bank: CMD Chhibber meets company Chairman

Srinagar: Prakash P Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group (Europe) – one of leading business conglomerates with a global footprint across 38 countries, had a meeting with Chairman and Managing Director J&K Bank R K Chhibber at Bank’s Zonal Office, Delhi. Prakash Hinduja was accompanied by his son Ajay P Hinduja, Chairman of GocI Corp Ltd.

The promoters of Hinduja Group expressed their interest in building a lasting relationship with J&K Bank and UT of J&K for their investment opportunities. The duo remarked that they were highly impressed with the way J&K Bank has progressed in the recent past to establish itself as one of the top old private sector Banks of the country.

Thanking the special guests for their words of appreciation, CMD R K Chhibber said, “It is delightful to hear that Hinduja Group is interested in forging a business relationship with our bank. We have always cherished our associations with reputed business groups and relationship with Hinduja Group will add a feather to our cap.”

“This meeting becomes all the more important, as we are expecting big business groups like yours to invest in J&K, wherein our Bank has always endeavoured to walk an extra mile for the overall economic prosperity of the region”, he added.

Chhibber apprised them about the catalytic role J&K Bank has played in the socio-economic progress of J&K and Ladakh UTs.

“We have a proud legacy of over eight decades of financially empowering the people of our home territories, besides focusing on niche lending opportunities in rest of the Country. We see our role assuming further significance in the near future, as the Governments of J&K and Ladakh roll out various developmental projects already in pipeline.”